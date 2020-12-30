People

Obituary: Mary A. (Varricchio) Kocincki, Formerly of Boston’s North End

Posted on

Mary A. (Varricchio) Kocincki of Danvers, formerly of Charlestown and Boston’s North End, age 93, passed away on December 24th.

Beloved wife of the late Stanley Kocincki. Loving mother of Kenneth Kocincki of Charlestown. Also, survived by her sister Anna Anderson and her husband Perry of CA and many loving nieces and nephews. 

Born on June 17, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Cosimo and Giaconda Varrichhio. Mary was predeceased by her siblings: Josephine Henderson, Rose and her husband Amadeo Meucci, Antonette and her husband Oscar Trinances and Joseph Varricchio. She was a machinist for many years and later in life she worked as a foster grandmother to preschool age children in the North Bennet School of Boston.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family has chosen a private funeral services for the safety and protection of those who loved her. Donations may be made in memory of Mary’s to New England Home for the Deaf, 154 Water Street, Danvers, MA 01923.

