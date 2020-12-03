People

Obituary: Eileen A. Prezio of Boston’s North End

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.comComment(0)

Eileen A. Prezio of the North End of Boston, MA passed away on November 25th after a lengthy illness.

Born June 12th, 1944, daughter of the late Henry & Pauline Prezio of Boston’s North End. She leaves behind her daughter, Helena, whom she loved to the moon and back again; dear sister of Anthony and Maria Prezio of the North End, the late Etta Pagano of Medford, MA, and the late Roberta Fagone of Swampscott, MA; devoted aunt of John Fagone & his wife Kirsten of Swampscott, MA, Richard Fagone and his partner Julia of Marblehead, MA, Nadine Simon and her husband John of Marblehead, MA and her chickie, Eileen Forziati of Peabody, MA. She also leaves behind many other nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visiting Hours: Due to COVID-19, services will be held for immediate family only.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
People

Obituary: Anthony Vigorito of Boston’s North End

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

Vigorito, Anthony M. Of Boston (North End), age 58, unexpectedly, March 5. Son of the late Anthony & Christine (Covino) Vigorito. Loving brother of Christine Finocchiaro & her husband Joseph of Saugus & the late Frank Vigorito. Dear uncle of Talia & Anthony. Life member of Madonna Della Cava Society. Relatives & friends are invited Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
People

Obituary: Alfred A. Delliago of Boston’s North End

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

Alfred A. Delliago of Boston’s North End passed away on July 15, 2019. The loving son of the late Alfred and Anna (Raduazzo) Delliago. Dear brother of Richard E. Delliago of the North End. Also survived by loving cousins and friends. All services will be private. Donations in Alfred’s memory may be made to: American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
People

Obituary: Dolores M. (Ventola) Paturzo of Boston’s North End

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

Memorial Services will be announced at a later time for Dolores M. (Ventola) Paturzo, who died on Monday, December 9th, 2013 following a valiant battle with lung cancer at Massachusetts General Hospital of Boston, at 70 years. Born & raised in Boston’s North End, she was an alumna of the former Julie Billiart Catholic Central Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply