North End / Waterfront Real Estate Sales For November 2020

Check out the residential closings in the North End / Waterfront area during the month of November 2020.
|Selling Price:
|Address:
|Sq. Ft.
|$/SF:
|Beds:
|Baths:
|One Bedrooms:
|$385,000
|10 Henchman #3R
|352
|$1,094
|1
|1
|$435,000
|8 Battery St #12
|475
|$916
|1
|1
|$440,000
|34 Hull St # 1
|444
|$991
|1
|1
|$485,000
|34 Hull St # 2
|547
|$887
|1
|1
|$580,000
|152 Prince St. #6
|718
|$808
|1
|1
|$712,500
|17 Snow Hill #5
|680
|$1,048
|1
|1
|Two Bedrooms:
|$820,000
|64-66 Salem #PH2
|850
|$965
|2
|1
|$1,110,000
|34 Hull St. #3
|1308
|$849
|2
|1.5
|$1,112,425
|65 East India Row #39C
|1174
|$948
|2
|2
|$2,600,000
|2 Battery wharf #2410
|2281
|$1,140
|2
|2.5
|$3,650,000
|3 Battery Wharf #3311
|2039
|$1,790
|2
|2.5
|Three Bedrooms:
|Four Bedrooms:
|$1,075,000
|211 Endicott St
|1536
|$700
|4
|2
Real estate sales compilation courtesy of CL Waterfront Properties.
View previous real estate sales.