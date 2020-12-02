Featured Real Estate

North End / Waterfront Real Estate Sales For November 2020

Check out the residential closings in the North End / Waterfront area during the month of November 2020.

Selling Price: Address: Sq. Ft.  $/SF: Beds: Baths:
           
One Bedrooms:          
$385,000 10 Henchman #3R 352 $1,094 1 1
$435,000 8 Battery St #12 475 $916 1 1
$440,000 34 Hull St # 1 444 $991 1 1
$485,000 34 Hull St # 2 547 $887 1 1
$580,000 152 Prince St. #6 718 $808 1 1
$712,500 17 Snow Hill #5 680 $1,048 1 1
           
Two Bedrooms:          
$820,000 64-66 Salem #PH2 850 $965 2 1
$1,110,000 34 Hull St. #3 1308 $849 2 1.5
$1,112,425 65 East India Row #39C 1174 $948 2 2
$2,600,000 2 Battery wharf #2410 2281 $1,140 2 2.5
$3,650,000 3 Battery Wharf #3311 2039 $1,790 2 2.5
           
Three Bedrooms:          
           
Four Bedrooms:          
$1,075,000 211 Endicott St 1536 $700 4 2

Real estate sales compilation courtesy of CL Waterfront Properties.

View previous real estate sales.

