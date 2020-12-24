New Year’s Eve Ice Sculpture Stroll on Boston’s Waterfront

Boston Harbor Now has announced that, in partnership with more than a dozen waterfront organizations, it will once again host its annual free Ice Sculpture Stroll on New Year’s Eve.

The Ice Sculpture Stroll will consist of more than twelve outdoor locations spread across four of Boston’s waterfront neighborhoods, including East Boston, the North End, Downtown, and the Seaport. Each location will feature a unique hand-carved ice sculpture celebrating the season. During the self-guided stroll, on display between 1:00pm and dusk on December 31, 2020, attendees can choose to view some or all of the ice sculptures.

See the interactive map.

“We’re grateful to be able to offer this popular public event to the community for the 7th consecutive year,” said Kathy Abbott, President and CEO of Boston Harbor Now. “We know this New Year’s Eve is a little different, but connecting the city’s residents to their public outdoor waterfront spaces – in a way that’s compliant with public health guidelines – can be very beneficial to our mental and physical health. It’s especially important this time of year as people are looking to celebrate the holidays and connect with their families and communities. The ice sculpture stroll is a safe and enjoyable way to still get into the season.”

Signs will be posted at each ice sculpture reminding those participating in the stroll to wear face coverings and abide by current public health guidelines.

In addition to the ice sculptures, visitors can enjoy several other holiday waterfront activities during their stroll, including:

Holiday lights at Christopher Columbus Park

A special edition Bingo board —Winter on the Waterfront

Virtual Scavenger Hunts in Charlestown, East Boston, South Boston, and Downtown

Snowport, Seaport’s new Winter Village

The day’s activities also include a Waterfront Staycation Giveaway Contest, with prizes including restaurant gift cards, tickets to the Greenway Carousel, a family four pack to the Boston Harbor Islands, and a #BundleupBoston swag kit. To enter, post a selfie on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with one of the New Year’s Eve on the Waterfront ice sculptures, follow and tag @BostonHarborNow, and add the location of the photo. Each sculpture counts as one entry, so visitors can enter multiple times as they complete the stroll.

“This is an opportunity for us to bundle up, mask up, get outside, and safely appreciate the beauty of the season that is unique to winter in New England and our waterfront,” continued Abbott. “While it’s certainly been a challenging year, this is a special time to celebrate the end of the year and look forward to 2021.”

For more information, and to download the Ice Sculpture Stroll map, Winter on the Waterfront Bingo boards, and Virtual Scavenger Hunt directions, visit https://www.bostonharbornow.org/nye.

Businesses, government agencies, and cultural institutions from Boston’s waterfront neighborhoods have come together to make this New Year’s Eve celebration possible: