NEW Health Distributes PPE Supplies to North End Restaurants

North End Waterfront (NEW) Health distributed a range of PPE supplies to restaurants throughout the North End on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

The effort follows September’s virtual Taste of the North End food festival, from which a portion of funds raised was directed to assisting the neighborhood restaurants as they face the immense challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each bag packed and distributed by NEW Health contained two boxes of masks, one box of gloves, and six face shields for restaurant staff. In addition to being a major supporter of the 2020 Taste of the North End, State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz also joined NEW Health in delivering the packages throughout the neighborhood.





Photos by North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health).