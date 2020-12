A December snowstorm covered much of the Northeast with a serious amount of snow this past Wednesday and Thursday. Logan Airport measured 13.1 inches, while parts of New York and Vermont saw over three feet! Here are some photos of the North End / Waterfront from the Nor’easter.

Photo by Jon Campanelli.

Photo by Amanda Stoll.

Photo by Amanda Stoll.

