The BCYF Nazzaro Center is ready for the holidays and winter season!

Nazzaro Center Coordinator Steven Siciliano extended a huge thank you to George Hadaya and the entire Hadaya family for donating this year’s Christmas tree.

All are invited to walk by and check out the display at the Nazzaro courtyard, next to Polcari Playground between Prince and N. Bennet Streets.

