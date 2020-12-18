Featured Food & Drink

Neighborhood Council Supports All-Alcohol License Transfer to Nando Trattoria at 393 Hanover St.

Posted on Author Alyssa NationsComment(0)

The North End/ Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) heard from a petitioner seeking to transfer an all-alcohol license from Zuma Tex Mex, formerly located in Faneuil Hall, to a new restaurant located at 393 Hanover Street. Owned by Mira Giangregorio, the proposed restaurant, Nando Trattoria, would be located at the site of the former Green Cross Pharmacy.

Nando Trattoria under construction in Boston’s North End

The existing site has already been rezoned for restaurant use and should complete their build-out soon. The petitioners were seeking support to transfer their all-alcohol license for use at the full-service Italian restaurant which will feature approximately forty-two seats within about 2,000 square feet. Proposed hours for this restaurant would be Friday and Saturday opened until 1am, and Sunday and Thursday opened until 12am.

Giangregorio’s family formerly owned and operated the Green Cross Pharmacy for decades. She has been very involved in the North End community, previously working as a teacher at St. John’s School and often volunteering at the Nazzaro Center as a youth worker.

Floor plans for the new restaurant at 393 Hanover Street, Nando Trattoria.

The question was raised regarding why the former site was approved for rezoning before the liquor license transfer was approved. Attorney Ryan Gazda, representing Giangregorio, stated that originally the site was approved for rezoning alongside a liquor license transfer that ultimately fell through.

NEWNC unanimously supported the petitioner’s request to transfer the all-alcohol license to the new restaurant at 393 Hanover Street.

