Neighborhood Council Dec. 14 Agenda: 25 Atlantic Ave. Proposed Five Story Residential Building, Alcohol License Transfer Request to 393 Hanover St.

The North End/ Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, December 14th at 7pm via Zoom.

In addition to the monthly meeting reports, the meeting will hear from a petitioner at 25 Atlantic Avenue seeking zoning relief for a new construction of a five story, six residential unit building. The proposed building will include four flat-style units and two duplex-style units. Every unit would feature three bedrooms and the building would feature a common roof deck.

NEWNC will also hear from a petitioner seeking to transfer their All-Alcohol License from Zuma Tex Mex (formerly located at Faneuil Hall) to a proposed new restaurant at 393 Hanover Street. Owned by Mira Giangregorio, the proposed full-service restaurant, Nando Trattoria, would be located at the site of the former Green Cross Pharmacy and feature 42 seats.

To join the meeting, visit the Zoom link here. Meeting ID: 851 4387 4684 Password: 223085

See the full agenda below.