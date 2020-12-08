Featured Meetings

Neighborhood Council Dec. 14 Agenda: 25 Atlantic Ave. Proposed Five Story Residential Building, Alcohol License Transfer Request to 393 Hanover St.

Posted on Author Alyssa NationsComment(0)

The North End/ Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, December 14th at 7pm via Zoom. 

In addition to the monthly meeting reports, the meeting will hear from a petitioner at 25 Atlantic Avenue seeking zoning relief for a new construction of a five story, six residential unit building. The proposed building will include four flat-style units and two duplex-style units. Every unit would feature three bedrooms and the building would feature a common roof deck.

NEWNC will also hear from a petitioner seeking to transfer their All-Alcohol License from Zuma Tex Mex (formerly located at Faneuil Hall) to a proposed new restaurant at 393 Hanover Street. Owned by Mira Giangregorio, the proposed full-service restaurant, Nando Trattoria, would be located at the site of the former Green Cross Pharmacy and feature 42 seats.

To join the meeting, visit the Zoom link here. Meeting ID: 851 4387 4684 Password: 223085

See the full agenda below.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Featured Meetings

Neighborhood Groups Support Old North Church Crypt Accessibility Project

Posted on Author Amanda Stoll

Old North Church received the support of the North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) and Residents Association (NEWRA) regarding the use of community preservation act funds to make the Old North crypt handicap accessible. Rev. Stephen T. Ayres, Vicar and Old North Foundation Executive Director, presented the plans at the September 2018 community meetings.  The Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Event Notices

Monday! December 14th NEWNC Agenda: 92 Salem St, Flood Maps, Boston 2030, Beautification

Posted on Author NEWNC

North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council Website: www.NEWNCBoston.org Email: info@newncboston.org NEWNC AGENDA Monday, December 14, 2015, 7:00PM Nazzaro Center, 30 North Bennet Street 1.     Welcome:  NEWNC President 2.     Call to order & Roll Call:  NEWNC President 3.     Meeting Protocol:  NEWNC Vice President 4.     President’s Report:  NEWNC President 5.     Committee Reports: Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Community Real Estate

NEWNC Agenda for February 8th Meeting at Pilot House, 7:00pm

Posted on Author Matt Conti

NORTH END/WATERFRONT NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL www.NEWNCBoston.org Monday, February 8, 2010 7:00PM *Note Location Change* Pilot House, 2 Atlantic Ave. NEWNC AGENDA 1.    Call to order – Stephen Passacantilli 2.    Roll call – Stephen Passacantilli 3.    Meeting Protocol – Marie Simboli 4.    Update from the Office of Neighborhood Services — Nicole Leo 5.    Report from the offices Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply