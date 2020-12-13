N. Washington St. Bridge Update: Vibratory Hammer Noise Continues, Old Bridge Demolition 98% Complete

North Washington Street Bridge Replacement with Temporary Bridge

Below is the construction look ahead for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project as provided by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) for the week of December 13 – December 26, 2020.

Vibratory Hammer Noise Impacts

A vibratory hammer is being used to install the five cofferdams which will be needed to build the piers of the new bridge. Installation of each cofferdam takes about two weeks.

The project has positioned a combination of hanging sound blankets and temporary barrier to minimize noise impacts from the vibratory hammer. These measures will be adjusted as needed and appropriate.

Use of the vibratory hammer began on October 6, 2020. Work hours are during the day (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.).

Description of Scheduled Work

Chipping out joints in the warehouse spans, installation and maintenance of silt curtain, installation of north and south abutment bridge seat, installation of drilled shafts, excavation of piers, and cleaning of demolition site. In addition, sheeting and bracing of cofferdams will continue.

Work Hours

Most work will be done during the daytime (6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.). Some work will be done overnight (4:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.).

Work That Has Been Completed

Prior to December 13, crews continued to demolish the existing bridge. The bridge is 98% demolished and work on the cofferdams is 60% complete.

Travel Tips

Westerly sidewalk, Lovejoy Wharf stairs near Converse are open to the public with the opening of the temporary bridge, the adjacent section of the Harborwalk passing under the bridge remains closed.

The Tudor Wharf Walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) will be intermittently closed for safety during construction operations, with access provided via the Water Street underpass.

Read more from MassDOT here and follow NorthEndWaterfront.com coverage of the bridge project by searching the tag N. Washington St. Bridge. Contact NorthWashingtonStreet@dot.state.ma.us with any questions or concerns.