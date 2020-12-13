Featured Transportation

N. Washington St. Bridge Update: Vibratory Hammer Noise Continues, Old Bridge Demolition 98% Complete

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.comComment(0)
North Washington Street Bridge Replacement with Temporary Bridge

Below is the construction look ahead for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project as provided by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) for the week of December 13 – December 26, 2020.

Vibratory Hammer Noise Impacts

A vibratory hammer is being used to install the five cofferdams which will be needed to build the piers of the new bridge. Installation of each cofferdam takes about two weeks.

The project has positioned a combination of hanging sound blankets and temporary barrier to minimize noise impacts from the vibratory hammer. These measures will be adjusted as needed and appropriate. 

Use of the vibratory hammer began on October 6, 2020. Work hours are during the day (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.).

Description of Scheduled Work 

Chipping out joints in the warehouse spans, installation and maintenance of silt curtain, installation of north and south abutment bridge seat, installation of drilled shafts, excavation of piers, and cleaning of demolition site. In addition, sheeting and bracing of cofferdams will continue.

Work Hours 

Most work will be done during the daytime (6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.). Some work will be done overnight (4:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.).

Work That Has Been Completed

Prior to December 13, crews continued to demolish the existing bridge. The bridge is 98% demolished and work on the cofferdams is 60% complete.

Travel Tips

Westerly sidewalk, Lovejoy Wharf stairs near Converse are open to the public with the opening of the temporary bridge, the adjacent section of the Harborwalk passing under the bridge remains closed.

The Tudor Wharf Walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) will be intermittently closed for safety during construction operations, with access provided via the Water Street underpass.

Read more from MassDOT here and follow NorthEndWaterfront.com coverage of the bridge project by searching the tag N. Washington St. Bridge. Contact NorthWashingtonStreet@dot.state.ma.us with any questions or concerns.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Real Estate

Haymarket Pushcarts Recommend “Blackstone Market” Proposal for Parcel 9

Posted on Author Matt Conti

In a strongly worded recommendation, the Haymarket Pushcart Association (HPA) has come out firmly behind the “Blackstone Market” proposal by the Cresset Group and DeNormandie Companies for the Parcel 9 development project along the Greenway. The members of the HPA – themselves representing nationalities and languages from all over the globe – are proud of Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Real Estate

MassDOT Parcel 7 & 9 RFP Advisory Committee Presents Its Plan for Haymarket Development

Posted on Author Matt Conti

A compromise development plan, disclosed at a public meeting this week, appears to be gaining support for Parcel 9, the empty triangular lot at Haymarket. The Advisory Committee arranged by Mass. Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is tasked with establishing guidelines that would be used for a “Request for Proposal” (RFP) to be issued in the Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Real Estate

MassDOT Announces Public Comment Period for Parcel 9 Proposals

Posted on Author Matt Conti

An advisory from MassDOT: MassDOT will be accepting public comment on the four proposals it received Parcel 9 in the North End of Boston.  The 30-day public comment period starts May 3, 2012 and goes to June 3, 2012.  Parcel 9 is located between the John Fitzgerald Surface Road and Blackstone Street in Boston’s North Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply