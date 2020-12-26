Featured Transportation

N. Washington St. Bridge Project Update: Old Bridge 100% Demolished; Vibratory Hammer Work Continues

North Washington Street Bridge Replacement with Temporary Bridge

Below is the construction look ahead for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project as provided by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) for the weeks of December 27, 2020 – January 9, 2021.

Vibratory Hammer Noise Impacts

 A vibratory hammer is being used to install the five cofferdams which will be needed to build the piers of the new bridge. Installation of each cofferdam takes about two weeks.

The project has positioned a combination of hanging sound blankets and temporary barrier to minimize noise impacts from the vibratory hammer. These measures will be adjusted as needed and appropriate.

Use of the vibratory hammer began on 10/6. Work hours are during the day (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Description of Scheduled Work

Chip out bridge joints on the warehouse spans adjacent to Constitution Marina, installation and maintenance of silt curtain, installation of north and south abutment elements, installation of drilled shafts, and excavation of piers. In addition, sheeting and bracing of cofferdams will continue.

Work Hours

 Most work will be done during the daytime (6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Work That Has Been Completed

Prior to 12/27, crews continued to demolish the existing bridge. The bridge is now 100% demolished, and cofferdam work is 70% complete.

Travel Tips

Westerly sidewalk, Lovejoy Wharf stairs near Converse are open to the public with the opening of the temporary bridge, the adjacent section of the Harborwalk passing under the bridge remains closed.

The Tudor Wharf Walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) will be intermittently closed for safety during construction operations, with access provided via the Water Street underpass.

Read more from MassDOT here and follow NorthEndWaterfront.com coverage of the bridge project by searching the tag N. Washington St. Bridge. Contact NorthWashingtonStreet@dot.state.ma.us with any questions or concerns.

