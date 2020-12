Complimentary parking for North End residents at the Government Center garage to mitigate the loss of residential street parking due to cafe zones came to an end on December 1.

The Government Center Garage is now offering a monthly rate of $250 for North End residents who are either new customers or customers currently on the café zone parking program. The rate applies to December and January.

To register, email gcg@spplus.com or stop by the parking office on the 3rd floor of the garage.