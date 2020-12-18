Cannabis Dispensaries, Boston Public Market & Greenway Winter Schedules, COVID Reopening Updates Covered at Wharf District Council Meeting

The Wharf District Council (WDC) held its December meeting on Tuesday, December 15 via Zoom. A number of notable reports and community updates were included as part of a full agenda.

Rasta Rootz Cannabis Dispensary

21 Broad Street exterior and entranceway—The proposed site for Rasta Rootz cannabis dispensary.

Fernando Bent-Mullings, Co-Founder and CEO of Rasta Rootz, gave a detailed presentation on his company’s proposed cannabis dispensary at 21 Broad Street.







The dispensary would consist of basement offices, an express checkout with a waiting area, and additional floors featuring budtenders (staff members) providing consultation and sales.

Rasta Rootz would sell, but not manufacture cannabis products, and blend into the fabric of the Wharf District according to Bent-Mullings, who emphasized wanting to drive business to surrounding establishments through customer discounts.

WDC Executive Director Susanne Lavoie asked about whether security on would be present at the entranceway, Bent-Mullings affirmed that there would be.

In terms of next steps, Bent-Mullings pointed to the upcoming public meeting on Thursday evening and seeking a community host agreement.

Verdant Cannabis Dispensary

Following his appearance at November’s meeting, Former Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson, Founder and CEO of Verdant Medical Inc., updated the WDC on steps taken following the feedback he received for his proposed cannabis dispensary at 150 State Street.

Jackson covered concerns on excessive queuing, security, public safety and outside consumption as well as potential parking and traffic impacts.

Declaring that he’s been in conversation with The Greenway, Jackson announced that Verdant has expressed an interest in sponsoring an additional park ranger.

Both Rasta Rootz and Verdant Medical Inc. would later be discussed at the during the WDC’s executive session.

Carrie DeWitt. Director of Community Engagement at the Boston Public Market (BPM) stopped by to discuss the latest holiday happenings taking place. DeWitt was joined by BPM’s CEO Cheryl Cronin, who thanked the WDC for their support.

Boston Public Market has partnered with WhatsGood, a New England-based delivery service. Online ordering is now available for shoppers who can gain access by scanning a QR code or visiting the BPM website.

The Creator market is taking place, with the last day scheduled for Sunday December 20th.

Holiday hours have gone into effect from Wednesdays to Saturdays from 8:00AM to 6:00PM and Sundays from 10:00AM to 6:00PM.

John Romano, Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services

North End/West End Neighborhood Liaison John Romano spoke about the City of Boston’s decision to return to a modified Phase 2: Step 2 of the reopening plan beginning Wednesday, December 16th, 2020, for at least three weeks. Links were shared on general guidance and for businesses.

With a winter storm expected Wednesday evening into Thursday, Romano urged residents to stay safe.

The Greenway

Marketing and Community Affairs Manager for The Greenway Rachel Lake briefed the WDC on a few items:

The Greenway Carousel will continue to operate Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00AM to 6:00PM.

For the holiday season, the Carousel will be closed on December 25th and will extend its hours on December 23rd, 24th, 31st and January 1st from 11:00AM to 7:00PM.

The next Greenway webinar “Curating for the Chinese Zodiac: Furen Dai and Andy Li on The Greenway” will take place on Thursday January 28th 2020 from 7:00pm to 8:00PM.

Developers representing the Hook Lobster Project will be delivering a presentation at the next WDC session.

The IAG (Impact Advisory Group) for the project has been established, with updated binders recently sent out to members.

Read a preview of the project and see a rendering at the Boston Globe.

Other Business

There were no significant updates to report on regarding Climate Resilience and the Harbor Garage Project.

WDC member Doug Gribbel provided information on the newly-formed petition taken up to oppose proposed changes included in the State Street Renovation Project.

On New Year’s Eve, Boston Harbor Now is organizing an Ice Sculpture Stroll to over a dozen sites from 1:00pm – dusk on December 31, 2020. Wharf District locations including Christopher Columbus Park and One International Place are among the stops along the way.

The next Wharf District Council Meeting will take place on January 19th 2021. To view the full December meeting, click here and use password: 03SbD0+L