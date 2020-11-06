Daily Briefs

Weekend Brief: Parties & Gatherings Hearing, NEMPAC Family Open Mic Night, Pandemic Brings Communities Closer to their Roots

Today is Friday, November 6 and 125 years ago today, a colorful Irishman from Boston’s North End, nicknamed “Honey Fitz” for his charming and loquacious ways, was elected to the U.S. Congress. Ten years later, John Francis Fitzgerald returned to Boston and ran for mayor. His victory rattled the Yankee establishment. He worked on behalf of the poor, immigrants, and workers, but his administration was rife with graft, cronyism, and corruption. After withdrawing from the 1914 mayoral campaign, Fitzgerald turned his attention to business and family. His daughter Rose had married Joseph Kennedy, and “Honey Fitz” devoted himself to grooming their sons for political careers. Three of them would serve in the U.S. Senate. His namesake, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, would be the 35th President of the United States, read more on Mass Moments.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

11:00AM Hearing on house parties and gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Committee on City and Neighborhood Services will hold a hearing to discuss house parties and gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Faculty Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free virtual Open Mic Night featuring our distinguished faculty, see additional details here.

Notable News:

How the pandemic has brought two communities closer to their roots

2020 has been a year like no other and while the ongoing pandemic has prevented Sciacca, Sicily and the North End of Boston from partaking in a centuries old tradition, the two communities have grown closer to their roots, read more on The Boston Globe.

Outdoor Dining Returns with Warm Weekend Weather:

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

