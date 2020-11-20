Daily Briefs

Weekend Brief: Holiday Tree Lighting Plans, NEMPAC Virtual Showcase Cabaret, Tree for Boston

Today is Friday, November 20 and just like everything else in 2020, the holidays will look a bit different this year. While the shops in Faneuil Hall will still be open for business, they will not host a Christmas tree light show this season, read more on CBS Boston.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

5:30PM NEMPAC Music Theatre Troupe Presents a “Virtual Showcase Cabaret”. Tickets are now on sale for NEMPAC Music Theatre Troupe’s “Virtual Cabaret Showcase” on Friday, November 20th at 5:30 p.m. The performance will be LIVE via Youtube and tickets are pay what you can. The suggested cost is $5/per person, see additional details here.

Notable News

Boston’s official Christmas tree will take unusual route from Nova Scotia this year

Even though the Faneuil Hall light show has been cancelled, Boston’s official Christmas tree and annual gift from Nova Scotia has arrived via ship and will be on display through a pandemic-modified version of the annual tree-lighting show and ceremony broadcasted on December 3rd, read more on WCVB.com.

November Sunsets

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Monday, November 23

3:00PM Hearing on pedestrian safety & traffic enforcement. The Committee on Public Health and the Committee on Planning, Development and Transportation will hold a joint virtual hearing to discuss speeding cars as a public health emergency and infrastructure improvements (#1074) and pedestrian safety, traffic enforcement, and Vision Zero (#1040). Read more.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

