Wednesday’s Brief: Veteran’s Day Ceremony, Restaurant Strong Winterization Grants Now Available, Old North Speaker Series

Today is Wednesday, November 11 – Veteran’s Day. In November 1919, President Wilson proclaimed November 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day with the following words: “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…” continue reading on va.gov.

11:00AM VFW North End Post 144 Veterans Ceremony. Veterans of the VFW North End Post 144 will conduct its annual memorial services to honor and remember the U.S. military veterans of the North End who served in World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War; and more recent wars. Prayers, wreath laying, and remembrances will take place near the Paul Revere Statue, and behind the Old North Church, see additional details here.

7:00PM Old North Speaker Series: Leading With Vision: Community Servings. The story of Community Servings over the past 30 years is one of innovation, food justice and community building. Focused on providing scratch-made, medically tailored meals to critically and chronically ill neighbors across Massachusetts, the agency leverages thousands of volunteers to make 800,000 meals each year to serve individuals and families who are hungry, sick and isolated. Join Old North for an evening with David Waters, CEO of Community Servings, see additional details here.

Notable News:

While the weather may not feel like it this week, Winter is quickly approaching and with it are Igloos, greenhouses, hard-to-find heaters and other necessities restaurants are using to outfit their outdoor dining spaces in an effort to keep business flowing during the colder months. The Restaurant Strong Winterization Grant program is aiming to help soften the financial blow, allowing restaurants to apply for a $10,000 grant, read more on Boston.com.

Thursday, November 12

10:00AM Hearing regarding MBTA Late Night Service. The Committee on Planning, Development, and Transportation will hold a hearing to discuss the status of the MBTA Late Night Service, see additional details here.

7:00PM NEWRA Meeting on Zoom. The North End/ Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at 7pm via Zoom. See additional details on joining the meeting here.

From the Community:

The Zoning Board of Appeal will vote on November 10 on the proposal to turn the St. Leonard’s Rectory at 14 N Bennet St. into six condos, with no off-street parking, a new fifth story, and giant French Door windows with open balconies. We are inviting the neighborhood to attend the meeting online. You can sign up at boston.gov/public-notices/13671241 starting at 8:30 a.m. The hearing on the Rectory is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m., continue reading.

