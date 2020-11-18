Wednesday’s Brief: 2021 Mayoral Election, Celebrating What Unites Us, Book Discussion

Todays is Wednesday, November 18 and many around the city are asking, will Boston’s next mayor be a woman of color? As the 2021 mayoral election approaches Boston Magazine discusses Andrea Campbell’s bid for mayor, continue reading.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us: Afghan Cuisine. Join the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected and coming together. This session will feature Afghan recipes from Chef Sharifa Zareen of Sanctuary Kitchen, see additional details here.

4:00PM North End Branch Library Book Discussion. Join our virtual book discussion for the month of November. We will be discussing Everywhere You Don’t Belong (2020) by Gabriel Bump. Physical copies are available at the North End Branch (by appointment) and eBooks are instantly available through Hoopla. Meetings will be held via Zoom. For more information please email jhawes@bpl.org.

North End From Above:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Friday, November 20

5:30PM NEMPAC Music Theatre Troupe Presents a “Virtual Showcase Cabaret”. Tickets are now on sale for NEMPAC Music Theatre Troupe’s “Virtual Cabaret Showcase” on Friday, November 20th at 5:30 p.m. The performance will be live via Youtube and tickets are pay what you can. The suggested cost is $5/per person, see additional details here.

From the Community:

Join City of Boston Office of Arts and Culture, Age-Friendly Boston, NorthEndWaterfront.com, The Greenway Conservancy and Friends of Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway for this annual celebration, virtual this year, while enjoying the warmth and togetherness of hot chocolate & your favorite cookies, continue reading.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

