Rinaldi Dog Boutique Opens in North End

Rinaldi Dog Boutique has opened at 149 North Street in Boston’s North End offering clothes, leases, collars, beds, toys, treats and more!

Owner Clementina Rinaldi lived in the North End as a child and said, “I am very happy to be back in the neighborhood. I am a mom of two amazing kids and our four legged baby, Buttercup, is an 8-year-old Chihuahua mix.”

The dog boutique is open Sunday 10am-5pm, Monday closed, Tuesday thru Thursday 8am-5pm, Friday 8am-7pm and Saturday 10am-7pm. We sell clothes, leashes, collars, beds, toys, treats and more. Dogs are always welcome inside the store and they can try on anything to make sure it fits correctly.

