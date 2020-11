The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Larceny

11/15/20 6:37pm

Male suspect asked to try on a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses inside a Hanover Street optical store. The store clerk further stated the suspect walked out the door wearing the glasses.

Larceny From Building

11/11/20 5:00pm

Fulton Street resident reports he had a package delivery left on the front entrance to his building. An unknown person stole the package.