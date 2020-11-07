Police Blotter: Pharmacy Shoplifting; Laptop Stolen From Vehicle

The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Larceny / Shoplifting

10/27/20: 4:02 p.m.

Hanover Street pharmacy reports a male suspect who was being detained at the store stole food items. Suspect to be summoned to court.

Breaking & Entering—Motor Vehicle

11/01 – 11/02/20: 4 p.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Victim reports on Henchman Street an unknown person stole a Dell laptop from the rear seat of his 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Victim stated he found the doors unlocked and no sign of any vehicle damage.