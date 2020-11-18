Photo Gallery: VFW North End Post 144 Veteran’s Day Ceremony

The North End Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 144 held their annual ceremonies to honor and remember the U.S. military veterans of the North End. Prayers, wreath laying, and remembrances took place on the Paul Revere Mall (Prado). Following the ceremonies, the veterans attended mass at St. Leonard Church with Fr. Michael Della Penna. Photographer Michele Morgan was on hand and shares this photo gallery.
