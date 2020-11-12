Commentaries Real Estate

Open Letter to Mayor Walsh on the Former St. Leonard Rectory, 14 N. Bennet St.

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.comComment(0)

By Thomas F. SchiavoniSaint Leonard Church parishioner

A revised variance request by Epsilon Partners for 6 luxury condominium units at the former Saint Leonard Rectory on North Bennet Street has met ongoing neighborhood resistance, including votes in opposition by NEWRA and NEWNC, as well as a second rejection by NEWNC on a revised proposal.

A Saint Leonard parishioner, Thomas F. Schiavoni has forwarded an updated open letter to Mayor Martin Walsh questioning the proposed installation of ‘French windows’ in lieu of balconies as intrusive and disruptive of the liturgical celebrations within a house of worship.

On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the City of Boston Board of Appeals, for a third time at the request of developers, deferred hearing their application for zoning relief until January 12, 2021.

See Schiavoni’s full letter below and read his previous letter from August 2020.

NorthEndWaterfront.com welcomes commentaries on community issues via email to info@northendwaterfront.com. Opinions are those solely of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of NorthEndWaterfront.com or other writers on this site. Responses to this commentary can be posted below in the comment section.

