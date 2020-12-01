Obituary: Marion Louise (Mele) Driscoll of Boston’s North End

Marion Louise (Mele) Driscoll of Boston’s North End, passed away on November 26, 2020.

Loving daughter of the late Salvatore and Madeline (DiMattia) Mele. Beloved wife of the late Edward Peter Driscoll, Jr. Loving mother of Maureen Imbergamo and her husband Frank of Medford, Andrea Driscoll of the North End, and the late John Driscoll. Dear sister of the late Louis Mele, Albert Mele, Ralph Mele, William Mele, Frances Moran, Clara Amato, Lucy Anselmo, Ann Donarumma, Celia DiMasi, and Josephine Alessi. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 8:30 am to 9:30 am, in J.S. Waterman-Langone Chapel, 580 Commercial St., Boston, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 am in St. Stephen Church, 401 Hanover St., Boston. Face coverings are required at both locations. Services will conclude with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Donations in Marion’s memory may be made to: North End Rehab and Nursing Center, 70 Fulton St., Boston, MA 02109. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit: www.watermanboston.com.