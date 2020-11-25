Obituary: Maria Florencia Lucia (Zuzolo) Leone

Maria Florencia Lucia (Zuzolo) Leone of the West End, passed away on November 23, 2020. She was a loyal and dependable employee of Shriners Hospital for Children in Boston and the former North End Nursing Home.

Beloved daughter of the late Giuseppe and Carmela (De Guglielmo) Zuzolo. Loving wife of the late Frank J. Leone. Loving devoted mother of Frank Leone and his wife Suzanne of Somerville, Maria C. Leone of the West End, Carmela Branco and her husband Louie of Londonderry, NH and Joseph P. Leone off the West End. Cherished grandmother of Tabitha, Nicholas, Christa, Jennifer, Frank and Sophia; great-grandmother of Cameron, Everly, Miles, Madilyn, Jordan and Grayson. Dear sister of Frank Zuzolo of Cambridge, Theodoro Zuzolo of ME and Aminda Daviduk of Kingston, NH. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews and a dear friend to many.

Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Shriners Hospital for Children, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. For online condolences, please visit: www.watermanboston.com.