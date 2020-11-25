People

Obituary: Maria Florencia Lucia (Zuzolo) Leone

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.comComment(0)

Maria Florencia Lucia (Zuzolo) Leone of the West End, passed away on November 23, 2020. She was a loyal and dependable employee of Shriners Hospital for Children in Boston and the former North End Nursing Home. 

Beloved daughter of the late Giuseppe and Carmela (De Guglielmo) Zuzolo. Loving wife of the late Frank J. Leone. Loving devoted mother of Frank Leone and his wife Suzanne of Somerville, Maria C. Leone of the West End, Carmela Branco and her husband Louie of Londonderry, NH and Joseph P. Leone off the West End. Cherished grandmother of Tabitha, Nicholas, Christa, Jennifer, Frank and Sophia; great-grandmother of Cameron, Everly, Miles, Madilyn, Jordan and Grayson. Dear sister of Frank Zuzolo of Cambridge, Theodoro Zuzolo of ME and Aminda Daviduk of Kingston, NH. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews and a dear friend to many.

Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Shriners Hospital for Children, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. For online condolences, please visit: www.watermanboston.com.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
People

Obituary: Mary Fiumara of Boston’s North End [Prince Pasta TV Mother]

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

Mary Fiumara of Boston’s North End, famous for her “Anthony! Anthony!” part in the original Prince Pasta commercial, passed away at age 88 on Tuesday, February 2nd. The TV classic first aired in 1969 with Anthony Martignetti. Playing Anthony’s mother, Mary Fiumara shouted out a window on Powers Court. The official obituary is shown below with service information. Mary Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
People

Obituary: Marilyn M. Mazzaro of Stoneham and Boston’s North End

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

MAZZARO, Marilyn M. of Stoneham formerly of Boston’s North End, October 17, 2017 at age 61. Beloved mother of Christian Kulikoski and his wife Katie and Stacey Marino and her husband Matthew. Loving grandmother of Caterina and Gennaro Gentile, Vincenzo Marino, and Sasha and Vivian Kulikoski. Beloved daughter of the late Biaggio and Rosaria (Giorlando) Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
People

Obituary: Carmela (Accolla) DiPaola of Medford and formerly Boston’s North End

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Carmela (Accolla) DiPaola of Medford and formerly of Boston’s North End, passed away on January 19, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Giuseppe and Antonietta (D’Augusta) Accolla. Loving wife of the late Domenic DiPaola. Adored mother of Damien DiPaola of the North End, Geni Magliano and her husband Nick of Medford, Loredana DiPaola of Medford, Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply