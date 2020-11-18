Arts & Culture Event Notices

“North End by Map” Historical Geography Talk Dec. 1

Join the Leventhal Map & Education Center and the North End Branch of the Boston Public Library for a virtual exploration of history through maps on Tuesday, December 1st from 7 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.

In the nineteenth century, where was the North End Branch Library? What was at the location where the library now sits? How has the neighborhood changed, and how has it stayed the same? Using Atlascope, the Leventhal Map & Education Center’s user-friendly portal for exploring urban atlases, we’ll dive into the historical geography of the North End. Come learn about how the community has changed over time, and discover how to research the history of your own house and neighborhood.

This event will be broadcast online at the Leventhal Map Center’s YouTube Live and Facebook Live channels on December 1 from 7 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.

Visit the EventBrite page for more information or to register for this free event.

