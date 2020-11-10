Featured Food & Drink Real Estate

New Boutique Hotel Project Proposed in North End on Greenway

Posted on Author Matt ContiComment(0)

Cross Street Ventures LLC has filed a Letter of Intent with city officials to build a six-story hotel between Salem and Endicott Streets along Cross Street in Boston’s North End. We spoke with the principal of 6M Development, Bill Caulder, who is also a longtime resident and parent in the neighborhood. Caulder previously worked on the Victor in the Bulfinch Triangle and has redeveloped multifamily units in the North End.

Locals will know the location where the former J. Pace & Son and Maria’s Pastry retail shops were formerly operating, adjacent to the current Chase Bank, where there are now two single-story buildings and a parking lot.

The site faces the Rose Kennedy Greenway on the front side and Morton Street with Cutillo Park in the rear. A key feature of the project would be to have an open-air passageway in the center of the development connecting the Greenway side to Morton Street and Cutillo Park. Caulder is enthusiastic about bringing new activity to the park and working with the Friends of Cutillo Park group.

Preliminary plans call for a 125-140 room boutique hotel with a 50-60 seat hotel restaurant and a second full-service restaurant of a similar size. The total building footprint will be approximately 13,363 square feet according to the LOI as filed by Fort Point Associates to the Boston Planning and Development Agency.

Caulder said, “We have been reaching out to neighbors and look forward to continuing that as we move forward in the process.” The team is currently working on renderings, including possible roof gardens, hotel amenities and Italian-style themes.

Images courtesy of Cross Street Ventures LLC

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Community Event Notices Photos & Videos

Conversation with NEWRA’s Greenway Conservancy Board Member

Posted on Author Matt Conti

At the May 9, 2013 meeting of the North End / Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA), Robyn Reed, NEWRA’s representative on the Rose F. Kennedy Greenway Conservancy Board of Directors, discussed the Conservancy’s recent Public Meeting and North End Parks Community Workshop. Residents then joined in a discussion with Robyn about recent issues on the Greenway Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Arts & Culture Event Notices Photos & Videos

THE FENCE Call for Submissions; Special North End Edition

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

  You probably have seen THE FENCE on the Rose F. Kennedy Greenway along Parcel 12, between Quincy Market and the North End. Now in its third year, the 800 foot-long FENCE is part of an annual series of outdoor photographic exhibitions in a growing list of cities (Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston and Boston). On the Greenway, there is Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Daily Briefs Featured

Weekend Guide: Beer Emergence, Pilates Workout, Glow in the Park, Fake Monks!

Posted on Author Conor Finley

Things to know for the Weekend! Events for Friday, June 9th: 6:00pm Newpoli performs Tempo Antico. NEWPOLI is a group of exceptionally talented musicians who specialize in Southern Italian Folk Music, mainly from the regions of Campania and Puglia. Located at I AM Books, 189 North Street. 6:30pm Glow in the Park at Greenway (Across fromRowes Wharf). Quickly Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply