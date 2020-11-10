New Boutique Hotel Project Proposed in North End on Greenway

Cross Street Ventures LLC has filed a Letter of Intent with city officials to build a six-story hotel between Salem and Endicott Streets along Cross Street in Boston’s North End. We spoke with the principal of 6M Development, Bill Caulder, who is also a longtime resident and parent in the neighborhood. Caulder previously worked on the Victor in the Bulfinch Triangle and has redeveloped multifamily units in the North End.

Locals will know the location where the former J. Pace & Son and Maria’s Pastry retail shops were formerly operating, adjacent to the current Chase Bank, where there are now two single-story buildings and a parking lot.

The site faces the Rose Kennedy Greenway on the front side and Morton Street with Cutillo Park in the rear. A key feature of the project would be to have an open-air passageway in the center of the development connecting the Greenway side to Morton Street and Cutillo Park. Caulder is enthusiastic about bringing new activity to the park and working with the Friends of Cutillo Park group.

Preliminary plans call for a 125-140 room boutique hotel with a 50-60 seat hotel restaurant and a second full-service restaurant of a similar size. The total building footprint will be approximately 13,363 square feet according to the LOI as filed by Fort Point Associates to the Boston Planning and Development Agency.

Caulder said, “We have been reaching out to neighbors and look forward to continuing that as we move forward in the process.” The team is currently working on renderings, including possible roof gardens, hotel amenities and Italian-style themes.

Images courtesy of Cross Street Ventures LLC