A line of swans in the Storrow Lagoon with the homes of Back Bay and the John Hancock tower rising in the background.

In sharing this photo, Dr. Joseph Mendola said, “As an antidote to the stress of the pandemic, I frequently walk along the Charles River Esplanade. It was such an uplifting experience to see so many swans moving in unison along the Storrow Lagoon.”

“Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. See past neighborhood photo posts.