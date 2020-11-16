Photos & Videos

Neighborhood Photo: King Tide at Long Wharf

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.comComment(0)

Adam Castiglioni shares these photos of flooding at Long Wharf during Monday’s “king tide.”

King tides occur when the Earth, sun, and moon are as close to each other as possible in their relative orbits, combining to produce the greatest tidal effects of the year. It is above the highest water level reached at high tide on an average day.

King tides have been causing more and more flooding along the Waterfront in recent years as the impacts of climate change have led to rising sea levels. See photos from December 2017 and October 2016. These are separate from storm surge flooding that has yielded many similar photos.

See more footage in Boston Harbor Now’s King Tide LIVE video.

“Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. See past neighborhood photo posts.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Event Notices

Harbor Photo: Lighthouse on a Calm Day

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

Jon Campanelli shares this serene lighthouse scene in Boston Harbor. “Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. Email your best photos to info@northendwaterfront.com. Please include a sentence (or more) telling us about your photo. See past neighborhood photo posts.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Photos & Videos

Neighborhood Photo: Changing Skies Over Union Wharf

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

The clouds were rolling by quick Thursday afternoon over Union Wharf in the North End. Photo submitted by Bob Somerville. “Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. Send in your photos via email to info@northendwaterfront.com or tag @northend.waterfront on Instagram. Please include a caption or story telling us about your photo. See past neighborhood photo posts.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Arts & Culture

Sicilian Fishermen Tribute Planned at Long Wharf; Final Four Artist Submissions

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Four final artist concepts have been submitted for a planned public art tribute to the Sicilian Fishermen of Boston’s North End. The public art installation will be on the north side of Long Wharf near the location of the former T Wharf. Along with Commercial Wharf and the former Eastern Packard Pier, T Wharf was Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply