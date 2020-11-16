Neighborhood Photo: King Tide at Long Wharf

Adam Castiglioni shares these photos of flooding at Long Wharf during Monday’s “king tide.”

King tides occur when the Earth, sun, and moon are as close to each other as possible in their relative orbits, combining to produce the greatest tidal effects of the year. It is above the highest water level reached at high tide on an average day.

King tides have been causing more and more flooding along the Waterfront in recent years as the impacts of climate change have led to rising sea levels. See photos from December 2017 and October 2016. These are separate from storm surge flooding that has yielded many similar photos.

See more footage in Boston Harbor Now’s King Tide LIVE video.

