The North End Christmas tree at the corner of Cross and Hanover Streets arrived on Tuesday, November 24.

The tree, along with other decor for the Cross St. plaza, is organized by the North End Beautification Committee. The North End and Waterfront are starting to look quite festive, with the annual Columbus Park trellis lighting also taking place earlier this week.

Photo by Adam Castiglioni.

“Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. See past neighborhood photo posts.