Neighborhood Photo: Bocce Courts at Langone Park





Work continues on the renovations to Langone and Puopolo Parks on Commercial Street. Maryann O’Brien shares these photos from Copps Hill Terrace of four bocce courts with two more on the way.

Construction began in Summer 2019 on the project to renovate the parks which, in addition to the turf, includes adding open spaces, making the area more accessible, and factoring in design elements that focus on climate resiliency.

