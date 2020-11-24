Photos & Videos

Neighborhood Photo: Bocce Courts at Langone Park

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.comComment(0)

Work continues on the renovations to Langone and Puopolo Parks on Commercial Street. Maryann O’Brien shares these photos from Copps Hill Terrace of four bocce courts with two more on the way.

Construction began in Summer 2019 on the project to renovate the parks which, in addition to the turf, includes adding open spaces, making the area more accessible, and factoring in design elements that focus on climate resiliency.

“Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. See past neighborhood photo posts.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Community

Reader Poll: Where Should the Playground at Langone & Puopolo Parks Be Located?

Posted on Author Amanda Stoll

Boston Parks & Recreation recently hosted their third and final community meeting to discuss improvements to Langone & Puopolo Parks. Two final design concepts were presented and attendees provided feedback on the proposed layouts. In addition to the highly debated topic of the grass, meeting attendees also discussed the relocation of the playground. In Concept A, Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Featured Photos & Videos

Neighborhood Photos: Chalk Messages of Hope

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

This young Eliot student and his mom have been sharing messages of hope with the local community by decorating the waterfront sidewalks! Every morning the two have been writing messages of thanks and positivity to bring much needed smiles to passersby on the Atlantic Avenue sidewalk between Lewis Wharf and the Sail Loft. Mother Jade Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
People Photos & Videos

Neighborhood First Dance: Singing in the Rain

Posted on Author Phil Orlandella

Leslie Horn and Ted Wallus were married on June 27 at Saint Stephen Church despite the pandemic but their venue reception was canceled. However, they did social distancing cheers in the Paul Revere Mall (Prado). It rained, but they had fun anyway. “Who else can say they had their first dance in the Prado?” Leslie Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply