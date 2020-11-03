Event Notices Meetings

Neighborhood Council Nov. 9 Agenda: 120 Salem St. Petitioner, 230-238 Hanover St. Commercial Parking Spaces

Posted on Author Alyssa NationsComment(0)

The North End/ Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, November 9th, 2020 at 7pm via Zoom.

In addition to the monthly committee reports, the meeting will hear from petitioners for 120 Salem Street and 230-238 Hanover Street. A petitioner at 120 Salem Street is seeking to legalize the existing conditions to nine residential units and one commercial space. A petitioner at 230-238 Hanover Street has filed for a use of premise permit for fifteen commercial parking spaces.

To join the meeting, visit the Zoom link hereMeeting ID: 811 2841 7849 Password: 443044

See the full agenda below.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Community

Boston Barber Company, 9 Noyes Pl. and Nick’s Famous Deli on NEWNC Agenda for January 9th

Posted on Author Matt Conti

The North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council, NEWNC, holds its first meeting of the year on Monday, January 9, 2012, 7:00 pm at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 N. Bennet Street. The meeting is open to the public and the agenda is shown below. More information can be found at NEWNCBoston.org. 1.    Welcome – Donna Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Meetings

North End Order Sons & Daughters of Italy in America Present at Neighborhood Council Meeting

Posted on Author Amanda Stoll

Luigi Natale and Andrew Battaglia presented the new North End Order Sons & Daughters of Italy in America (OSIA) to council members and attendees at the Neighborhood Council September meeting. The Order was originally started in the North End in 1905. It’s an Italian-American 501c3 charitable organization that preserves history and culture. Luigi and Andrew, Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Community Featured Government

Neighborhood Council Introduces 2009 Candidates

Posted on Author Matt Conti

On May 11, 2009, the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) met for its monthly meeting at the Nazzaro Center. Council members present included Bill Musto (President), Bill Lane (Secretary), Bob DeCristoforo, Anne Devlin Tagliaferro, Stephen Passacantilli, Daniel Petrigno and Marie Simboli. Non-present council members were Marlo Imbergamo, Jay Kublow, Jodi Lanza, Nicholas LaRosa and Vice-President Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply