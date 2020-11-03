Neighborhood Council Nov. 9 Agenda: 120 Salem St. Petitioner, 230-238 Hanover St. Commercial Parking Spaces

The North End/ Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, November 9th, 2020 at 7pm via Zoom.

In addition to the monthly committee reports, the meeting will hear from petitioners for 120 Salem Street and 230-238 Hanover Street. A petitioner at 120 Salem Street is seeking to legalize the existing conditions to nine residential units and one commercial space. A petitioner at 230-238 Hanover Street has filed for a use of premise permit for fifteen commercial parking spaces.

To join the meeting, visit the Zoom link here. Meeting ID: 811 2841 7849 Password: 443044

See the full agenda below.