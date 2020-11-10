Neighborhood Council Committee Reports: COVID-19, Greenway, RUFF Updates

The North End/ Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) November 2020 meeting started with a series of notable reports and updates, summarized below.

Brett Roman, NEWNC President’s Report:

NEWNC is currently planning another joint meeting with the North End/ Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) in December. The date and time will be confirmed shortly.

Members were reminded that NEWRA will be meeting on Thursday, November 12th at 7pm via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit the Zoom link here. The MBTA is expected to attend to provide updates regarding their upcoming reduced services.

The North End Clean Streets will not have another meeting until 2021. If there are any questions or concerns, you can contact them at necsi.bos@gmail.com.

John Romano, Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services

The City of Boston has experienced an increase in COVID-19 testing with less individuals testing positive with a 7.2% positive testing rate, down from an 8% positive testing rate. Residents are encouraged to continue getting tested as upcoming holidays approach in which people typically gather. Information regarding testing locations can be found here.

Testing at the North End/ Waterfront Health clinic operates two days a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30am-12pm, by appointment only. Boston coronavirus guidelines limits a gathering of twenty-five people indoors and fifty individual people outdoors.

The Climate Ready Downtown and North End report has been released which details the expected impacts of climate change to the areas and how to combat them.

The Boston Art Commission (BAC) is currently planning a community process with an Impact Advisory Group (IAG) in order to move forward with decisions regarding the Christopher Columbus statue.

Committee Reports

Greenway Committee: The Greenway Conservancy’s Executive Director, Jesse Brackenbury, will be leaving in April to become CEO of the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation in New York. The Greenway is currently searching for a new Executive Director to fill the vacancy.

The Greenway Carousel will be open on the upcoming Veteran’s Day on Wednesday, November 11th from 11am-7pm. The Farmer’s Market on Dewey Square will continue running until Tuesday, November 17th. Trillium and the Greenway Open Market has closed for the season.

There will be a webinar on Thursday, December 10th from 1-2pm that will discuss public art in the age of COVID-19. To register for the event, visit here.

Responsible Urbanites for Fido (RUFF) Liaison: Face masks are required in the dog parks at all times. The parks are also in the middle of winterization and water has been cut off until the Spring. Owners are reminded to continue cleaning up after their dogs. All dogs must remain on-leash until they are within the park.

The Richmond Street dog run has a new fence as well as ground cover and bench repairs. RUFF expects to provide further updates in the Spring regarding fence beautification.

RUFF has announced their 3rd Annual Month of Giving for November. The organization has partnered with PolkaDog Bakery to support the non-profit rescue organization Last Hope K9. Donations can be dropped off at PolkaDog (57 Salem Street). More information about this event as well as further updates from RUFF can be found here or by visiting their website.

Resident Parking/Traffic Committee: Residents with parking permits that expired for November 2020 have automatically been renewed through November 2022.

Public Health Committee: Testing data from the North End/ Waterfront Health clinic from June 30th-October 23rd indicates that approximately 1800+ tests were administered.

The Great American Smokeout is on Thursday, November 19th, which encourages individuals to take their first step toward quitting smoking. This month is also Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and American Diabetes Month.