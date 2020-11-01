Featured Transportation

N. Washington St. Bridge Update: Vibratory Hammer Noise Impacts

Below is the construction look ahead for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project as provided by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) for the week of November 1 – November 14, 2020.

North Washington Street Bridge Replacement with Temporary Bridge

Vibratory Hammer Noise Impacts

 A vibratory hammer is being used to install the five cofferdams which will be needed to build the piers of the new bridge. Installation of each cofferdam takes about two weeks. 

Use of the vibratory hammer began on October 6. Work hours are during the day (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.).

Description of Scheduled Work

Demolition of piers and center substructure, cleaning of demolition site, installation of silt curtain, north and south abutment and drain line. In addition, there will be sheeting and bracing of cofferdams.

Work Hours

Most work will be done during the daytime (6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Work That Has Been Completed

Prior to November 1, crews continued to demolish the existing bridge. The bridge is 90% demolished and work on the cofferdam is 30% complete.

Travel Tips

Westerly sidewalk, Lovejoy Wharf stairs near Converse are open to the public with the opening of the temporary bridge, the adjacent section of the Harborwalk passing under the bridge remains closed.

The Tudor Wharf Walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) will be intermittently closed for safety during construction operations, with access provided via the Water Street underpass.

Read more from MassDOT here and follow NorthEndWaterfront.com coverage of the bridge project by searching the tag N. Washington St. Bridge. Contact NorthWashingtonStreet@dot.state.ma.us with any questions or concerns.

