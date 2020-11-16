Featured Transportation

N. Washington St. Bridge Update: Demolition 95% Complete; Vibratory Hammer Work Continues 7AM – 3PM

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.comComment(0)

Below is the construction look ahead for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project as provided by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) for the weeks of November 15 – November 28, 2020.

North Washington Street Bridge Replacement with Temporary Bridge

Vibratory Hammer Noise Impacts 

A vibratory hammer is being used to install the five cofferdams which will be needed to build the piers of the new bridge. Installation of each cofferdam takes about two weeks. The project has positioned a combination of hanging sound blankets and temporary barrier to minimize noise impacts from the vibratory hammer. These measures will be adjusted as needed and appropriate. 

Use of the vibratory hammer began on 10/6. Work hours are during the day (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.).

Description of Scheduled Work

Demolition of piers and center substructure, cleaning of demolition site, installation of silt curtain, north and south abutment and drain line. In addition, there will be sheeting and bracing of cofferdams. 

Work Hours

Most work will be done during the daytime (6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.).

Work That Has Been Completed

Prior to 11/15, crews continued to demolish the existing bridge. The bridge is 95% demolished and work on the cofferdams is 40% complete.

Travel Tips

Westerly sidewalk, Lovejoy Wharf stairs near Converse are open to the public with the opening of the temporary bridge, the adjacent section of the Harborwalk passing under the bridge remains closed.

The Tudor Wharf Walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) will be intermittently closed for safety during construction operations, with access provided via the Water Street underpass.

Read more from MassDOT here and follow NorthEndWaterfront.com coverage of the bridge project by searching the tag N. Washington St. Bridge. Contact NorthWashingtonStreet@dot.state.ma.us with any questions or concerns.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Community

Parcel 7 and 9 RFP Committee Schedules 4th Meeting

Posted on Author Matt Conti

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation Invites you to the 4th meeting of the: Parcel 7 and Parcel 9 RFP Advisory Committee Wednesday, November 17th – 6:00pm Mariner’s House –11 North Street, Boston The purpose of the advisory committee is to advise MassDOT in their preparation for Request for Proposals for the development and use of Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Featured Transportation

Video: Traffic Flow Changes for Temporary North Washington Street Bridge

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Two months into the construction for the replacement of the North Washington Street Bridge (i.e., the Charlestown Bridge), the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) held a community meeting on Tuesday night in the North End to highlight recent project changes. Most notably, the decision to build a temporary bridge will allow three lanes of traffic Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Community Featured

Happy Thanksgiving from NorthEndWaterfront.com!

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Wishing you the happiest of Thanksgivings this year from your friends at NorthEndWaterfront.com! As we close out our 10th calendar year of publication, we are thankful for the privilege to serve our community. Our little neighborhood news site has come a long way, and as always, there is more work to be done.  The Thanksgiving Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply