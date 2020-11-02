Daily Briefs

Monday’s Brief: Vote!, Businesses Board Up Ahead of Election Day, North End Under Moonlight

Posted on Author Katie BabbComment(0)

Today is Monday, November 2 and tomorrow is election day! The polls will be open from 7:00AM to 8:00PM. Here’s a look at who’s on the ballots for North End / Waterfront residents. Enter your address here to see your sample ballot and read more about election day here.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

Notable News:

Boston Businesses Board Up Ahead of Election Day

Tomorrow is Election Day and in anticipation of election unrest for either outcome, some downtown business have already begun to board up, read more on The Boston Herald.

Drone footage shows Boston’s October snowstorm from a bird’s-eye view

Filmed by a local cinematographer Jovan Tanasijevic, this video from Friday’s snowstorm features powdery scenes of some of the city’s most notable sites. Read more at Boston.com.

The North End Under Moonlight

The Blue Moon on October 31, 2020 was the first full moon on Halloween in 76 years. It lit up the night sky, adding to this weekend’s spooky theme.

From the Community:

Ristorante Villa Francesca Fall Festival Special For North End Residents

Sunday through Thursday in November, North End residents are invited to enjoy a three-course lunch or dinner from Ristorante Villa Francesca for just $30 per person, continue reading.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Daily Briefs

Tuesday’s Brief: Deval Patrick Considering 2020 Presidential Race, Story Time, Health Savings Info Session,Wharf District Council Meeting, FOCCP Meeting, NEWNC Meeting

Posted on Author Katie Babb

Today is Tuesday, November 12 and we could see a new record this week as cold weather and a bit of snow rolls into the city, read more on Boston.com. Here’s what else you need to know for today… 10:30AM Toddler Story Time. Stop by the North End Library and listen to stories, sing songs, Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Daily Briefs

Monday’s Brief: Best Holiday Decorations Around the City, Christmas Throwback, Feast of Seven Fishes

Posted on Author Katie Babb

Today is Monday, December 23 and a new movie opening Christmas Day is putting Massachusetts on the map for film fans. Little Women is set in Concord, but features scenes shot around Boston, Canton, Franklin, Groton, Harvard, Ipswich, Lancaster, Lawrence, Stoughton and Waltham, read more on Express UK. Here’s what else you need to know Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Daily Briefs

Wednesday’s Brief: Bostonians in the Suburbs, Vote By Mail Ballot Deadline, Harbor Use Public Forum, Celebrating What Unites Us, EquilibriOM

Posted on Author Katie Babb

Today is Wednesday, August 26 and if this pandemic has had city residents thinking about one thing in particular – it’s the decision about whether or not to move to the suburbs. What was once the hottest real estate market in the world has seen renters flood to the suburbs for fresh air and more Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply