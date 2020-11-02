Monday’s Brief: Vote!, Businesses Board Up Ahead of Election Day, North End Under Moonlight

Today is Monday, November 2 and tomorrow is election day! The polls will be open from 7:00AM to 8:00PM. Here’s a look at who’s on the ballots for North End / Waterfront residents. Enter your address here to see your sample ballot and read more about election day here.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

Notable News:

Tomorrow is Election Day and in anticipation of election unrest for either outcome, some downtown business have already begun to board up, read more on The Boston Herald.

Filmed by a local cinematographer Jovan Tanasijevic, this video from Friday’s snowstorm features powdery scenes of some of the city’s most notable sites. Read more at Boston.com.

The North End Under Moonlight

The Blue Moon on October 31, 2020 was the first full moon on Halloween in 76 years. It lit up the night sky, adding to this weekend’s spooky theme.

From the Community:

Sunday through Thursday in November, North End residents are invited to enjoy a three-course lunch or dinner from Ristorante Villa Francesca for just $30 per person, continue reading.

