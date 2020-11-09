Monday’s Brief: COVID-19 Restriction in Effect, Hotel Proposed for James Hook & Co. Lobster Site, Racism Public Health Crisis Hearing, NEWNC Meeting

Today is Monday, November 9 and the new COVID-19 restrictions are now in effect. Previous 24-hr businesses like Encore Boston Harbor have adjusted their hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. While safety remains a top priority, Encore Boston Harbor President Brian Gullbrants said the change is a major blow to not only the business, but the staff, read more on NBC Boston.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

2:00PM Hearing to declare racism a pubic health crisis. Order for a hearing to declare racism a public health crisis and on the creation of an independent office that assesses the racial equity impact of all City of Boston policies, procedures, regulations, executive orders and legislation, see additional details here.

7:00PM Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) Meeting on Zoom. The North End/ Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will hold its monthly meeting on via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit the Zoom link here. Meeting ID: 811 2841 7849 Password: 443044

Notable News:

Last Friday, SKW Partners filed a letter of intent to build a 300-foot tower hotel at the current location of James Hook & Co. lobster on the waterfront. The new high-rise. hotel on Atlantic Ave would have up to 400 room and would keep the famous seafood retailer on the first floor of the hotel once opening, read more on The Boston Herald.

Slice of Italy:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Tuesday, November 10

4:00PM Boston Arts Commission Meeting – Including Columbus Statue. This meeting will be held virtually. You can participate by going to the Zoom meeting link and using your computer’s audio and microphone. If you are unable to connect to audio, or you do not have Internet, you can call into the meeting by dialing 301-715-8592 and entering Meeting I.D. 392 094 9410 #. You can submit public testimony to the Boston Art Commission through their online form. See additional details here.

Wednesday, November 11

11:00PM VFW North End Post 144 Veterans Ceremony. Veterans of the VFW North End Post 144 will conduct its annual memorial services to honor and remember the U.S. military veterans of the North End who served in World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War; and more recent wars. Prayers, wreath laying, and remembrances will take place near the Paul Revere Statue, and behind the Old North Church, see additional details here.

7:00PM Old North Speaker Series: Leading With Vision: Community Servings. The story of Community Servings over the past 30 years is one of innovation, food justice and community building. Focused on providing scratch-made, medically tailored meals to critically and chronically ill neighbors across Massachusetts, the agency leverages thousands of volunteers to make 800,000 meals each year to serve individuals and families who are hungry, sick and isolated. These clients are also among the most vulnerable for COVID-19, which compels Community Servings’ team to work under the strictest safety protocols to ensure each homebound client is fed throughout the crisis. Join Old North for an evening with David Waters, CEO of Community Servings, see additional details here.

From the Community:

Entangled is an award-winning, feature-length film (75 min.) about how climate change has accelerated a collision between one of the world’s most endangered species, North America’s most valuable fishery, and a federal agency mandated to protect both. The film chronicles the efforts to protect North Atlantic right whales from extinction, the impacts of those efforts on the lobster industry, and how regulators have struggled to balance the vying interests. Directed by David Abel and Andy Laub—makers of Lobster War and Sacred Cod, Entangled won a 2020 Jackson Wild Media Award, nature films’ equivalent to the Oscars. It also won Best Conservation Film at the Mystic Film Festival, continue reading.

