L’Osteria Restaurant Receives Good Neighbor Award

Recognition Chair Janet Gilardi with L’Osteria owner Paolina DiPietrantonio.

Nicky & Paolina DiPietrantonio, owners of L’Osteria Restaurant at the corner of Salem and Cooper Streets in Boston’s North End, have been awarded the Good Neighbor Award.

“When I presented this award to Paolina, she had tears in her eyes, just seeing that her late husband Nicky’s name was on the certificate along with hers,” said Recognition Chair Janet Gilardi. “They had worked hard to establish their business and Lina’s continued cleaning habits had been instilled in her to this day. Congratulations Lina, you are a wonderful and strong woman and well-deserve this award!”

The monthly Good Neighbor award is voted by NEWRA’s Executive Committee and presented to local businesses, organizations and property owners that contribute to making our neighborhood beautiful and consistently keep the areas around their property clean of trash.

See previous winners of the NEWRA Clean Streets Good Neighbor Recognition Award.

