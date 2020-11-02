Go Vote Tuesday! 2020 United States Presidential Election

Tuesday, November 3, is the 2020 United States Presidential Election. In addition to U.S. President, Massachusetts residents will cast their vote for Senator in Congress, Representative in Congress, Governor’s Councilors, Senator in General Court, Representative in General Court, and Register of Probate, as well as two ballot questions.

Two million people have already voted in Massachusetts, either via mail-in ballot or early voting. If you still have your mail-in ballot, the City recommends you bring it to one of seventeen dropboxes in Boston, as opposed to mailing it back, to ensure it arrives on time. If you put your ballot in the mail, it must be postmarked by November 3 and arrive at the Boston Elections Department by November 6. You cannot drop off your mail-in ballot at your polling location on Election Day.

For those planning to vote on Election Day, polling locations will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

These are the polling locations serving most North End / Waterfront residents:

Christopher Columbus Apartments, 145 Commercial Street (Precinct 1)

Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennett Street (Precincts 2 & 3)

Casa Maria Apartments, 130 Endicott St. (Precinct 4, formerly was 41 N. Margin St. – KoC)

Harbor Towers / Rowes Wharf / Downtown (Precinct 6) votes at City Hall

Not sure which precinct you’re in? Enter your street address here to find out!

Voter precinct map, August 2020.

Due to COVID-19, all poll workers will receive face shields, face masks, gloves, disinfectant wipes, disinfectant spray, and hand sanitizer. Cleaning will take place at each site every two to three hours. Voters waiting in line will be instructed to stand 6 feet away from others and wear a face covering.

Here’s a look at who’s on the ballots for North End / Waterfront residents. Enter your address here to see your sample ballot.

United States President & Vice President

Trump and Pence (Republican) incumbent

Biden and Harris (Democratic)

Jorgensen and Cohen (Libertarian)

Hawkins and Walker (Green-Rainbow)

Senator in Congress

Edward Markey (Democratic) incumbent

Kevin O’Connor (Republican)

Representative in Congress—Eighth District

Stephen Lynch (Democratic) incumbent

Jonathan Lott

Councillor—Sixth District

Terrence Kennedy (Democratic) incumbent

Senator in General Court—First Suffolk & Middlesex District

Joseph Boncore (Democratic) incumbent

Representative in General Court—Third Suffolk District

Aaron Michlewitz (Democratic) incumbent

Register of Probate—Suffolk County

Felix Arroyo (Democratic) incumbent

Althea Garrison (Independent)

Melissa Tyler (Independent)

Question 1: This proposed law would require that motor vehicle owners and independent repair facilities be provided with expanded access to mechanical data related to vehicle maintenance and repair.

A YES VOTE would provide motor vehicle owners and independent repair facilities with expanded access to wirelessly transmitted mechanical data related to their vehicles’ maintenance and repair.

A NO VOTE would make no change in the law governing access to vehicles’ wirelessly transmitted mechanical data.

Question 2: This proposed law would implement a voting system known as ‘ranked-choice voting,’ in which voters rank one or more candidates by order of preference.

A YES VOTE would create a system of ranked-choice voting in which voters would have the option to rank candidates in order of preference and votes would be counted in rounds, eliminating candidates with the lowest votes until one candidate has received a majority.

A NO VOTE would make no change in the laws governing voting and how votes are counted.

Read more about each question and what the results would mean at the Boston Globe.

More information about elections and voting can be found on the City’s website.