Eliot School Receives Laptop Donation From City Realty Group

Ten new Chromebook laptop computers were recently donated to students at the Eliot K-8 Innovation School in the North End by City Kids, a youth education nonprofit founded by City Realty Group.

Pictured outside the Eliot School on Commercial Street in Boston’s North End. (L-R) Former District 1 City Councilor Sal LaMattina, City Realty Managing Partner Stephen Whalen, Eliot School Principal Traci Walker Griffith, and City Realty Group Vice President of Operations Jimmy Caruso with Eliot students.

City Kids and City Realty Group were joined by former District 1 City Councilor Sal LaMattina to personally deliver the Chromebooks to Eliot School Principal Traci Walker Griffith and students who need them for at-home learning.

This donation comes at a time when Boston Public Schools has paused reopening plans due to rising COVID-19 rates. This means more at-home learning and more urgency to help students-in-need to ensure they have the proper resources to participate in school from home.