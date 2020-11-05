Eliot School Receives Laptop Donation From City Realty Group

Ten new Chromebook laptop computers were recently donated to students at the Eliot K-8 Innovation School in the North End by City Kids, a youth education nonprofit founded by City Realty Group.
City Kids and City Realty Group were joined by former District 1 City Councilor Sal LaMattina to personally deliver the Chromebooks to Eliot School Principal Traci Walker Griffith and students who need them for at-home learning.
This donation comes at a time when Boston Public Schools has paused reopening plans due to rising COVID-19 rates. This means more at-home learning and more urgency to help students-in-need to ensure they have the proper resources to participate in school from home.