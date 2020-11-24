Arts & Culture Featured Photos & Videos

Blue Trellis Lights Shine Once Again

Posted on Author Matt ContiComment(0)
A small group of FOCCP gathers for the lighting under the trellis.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department continued the tradition of annual lighting of the park’s signature trellis on Monday night. Park goers will also get to listen to a holiday soundtrack as they walk under the trellis. This year represents the 18th year the trellis will feature the iconic display.

There was no party with local officials, just a few volunteers to flip the switch. FOCCP President Joanne Hayes-Rines said, “We thought this year during COVID-19 was especially important to bring the winter lights to the park. With the new audio, it’s quite an experience!” In contrast, Faneuil Hall Marketplace has canceled its annual Blink show and holiday tree.

The holiday display is located at 110 Atlantic Avenue on Boston’s historic waterfront. The trellis is 260 feet long and illuminated with 50,000 blue lights along with 14 decorated trees. Enjoy the display throughout the winter season until Patriot’s Day in April 2020.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Arts & Culture Event Notices

Boston “ahts” Festival Returns to North End / Waterfront on Labor Day Weekend … With Fireworks!

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Now in its 11th year, the Boston “ahts” Festival has grown into a citywide event right here at Christopher Columbus Park. For 2013, there will be dozens of artist exhibitions, continuous music, theater and poetry performances using both the waterfront stage and the west garden area. The mural kids painting board is always popular as Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Community

Fox25 Zip Trip Interviews Friends of Christopher Columbus Park & NEMPAC

Posted on Author Meghan Warner Denenberg

Fox News hosted their morning news show from Christopher Columbus Park Friday morning for its “Fox Zip Trip” segment.  They had about 10 booths with businesses plus bouncy houses for the kids to play in. The idea was to interview with local organizations, businesses and neighbors from the North End / Waterfront. Two local groups interviewed included Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Event Notices

Easter Egg Hunt at Christopher Columbus Park on Friday, April 18th

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Easter Egg Hunt in the Park Friday, April 18th at 10:00am A Free Easter Egg Hunt for kids will be held at Christopher Columbus Park this Friday, April 18th at 10:00am.  Sponsored by The Living Room Restaurant (101 Atlantic Avenue) and the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park, the fun will be coordinated by Becca Griffin Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply