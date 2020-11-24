Blue Trellis Lights Shine Once Again

A small group of FOCCP gathers for the lighting under the trellis.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department continued the tradition of annual lighting of the park’s signature trellis on Monday night. Park goers will also get to listen to a holiday soundtrack as they walk under the trellis. This year represents the 18th year the trellis will feature the iconic display.

There was no party with local officials, just a few volunteers to flip the switch. FOCCP President Joanne Hayes-Rines said, “We thought this year during COVID-19 was especially important to bring the winter lights to the park. With the new audio, it’s quite an experience!” In contrast, Faneuil Hall Marketplace has canceled its annual Blink show and holiday tree.

The holiday display is located at 110 Atlantic Avenue on Boston’s historic waterfront. The trellis is 260 feet long and illuminated with 50,000 blue lights along with 14 decorated trees. Enjoy the display throughout the winter season until Patriot’s Day in April 2020.