Boston Eats was launched by the City in 2020 to provide a food resource for Boston youths who rely on school meals amid COVID-19.

The program provides nutritious breakfast and lunch at no cost to youth 18 and under. The City aims to make meals accessible to City kids and youth during COVID-19 through December. No ID or registration required.

Read more at www.boston.gov/departments/food-access/boston-eats.