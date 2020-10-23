Wharf District Council Police Update: Assaults, Bank Robbery, Larcenies, Disorderly Conduct, and Election Day Preparedness

Boston Police Department (BPD) Sergeant Steven Moy provided a police report at the October Wharf District Council (WDC) meeting.

Sergeant Moy spoke to an uptick in issues related to the homeless population due to COVID-19’s effects on shelter capacity and on the BPD’s continuing engagement efforts to provide services.

WDC Member Joanne-Hayes Rines thanked the BPD for stepped up patrols in and around Christopher Columbus Park.

September 4th 5:00pm: 53 State Street (Boston Globe) – Disturbing the Peace and Disorderly Conduct

The head of security for the Boston Globe located at Exchange Place on 53 State Street contacted BPD stating that a gentleman outside the property was yelling racially charged statements, had been repeatedly asked to leave and had refused to do so.

Officers arrived on scene and suspect denied suffering from mental health issues or being on any medication and also refused any EMS treatment. Suspect left but later returned, resuming his actions and was subsequently placed under arrest for disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.

September 28th: 1 Long Wharf – Simple Assault

The suspect, a homeless female, was asked to leave the premises by employees at the establishment she’d entered. Words were exchanged and the suspect began yelling racial slurs at two employees before spitting on them. Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect who has been summoned to court for assault/battery and threats to commit a crime.

October 1st, 10:00PM: 83 Central St. (McKinley Square) – Larceny

A homeless female contacted 911 and reported items had been stolen from her shopping cart. Detectives filed a report and are currently following up on the case.

October 2nd, 4:30PM: Atlantic Ave. and State St. (Aquarium Station) – Larceny of a Bicycle

Victim reported bicycle stolen. Bicycle had been left momentarily unattended and unlocked.

October 2nd, 5:00PM: People’s United Bank (50 Milk St.): Bank Robbery

Unknown individual walked into bank, passing a note to the teller stating that he had a firearm and a bomb in his backpack. The teller told the suspect she had no bills, only coins and ended up giving him $50 in coins. Suspect fled and the bank robbery task force currently has this case under investigation.

October 8th: 170 State St. – Aggravated Assault

Officers responded to a late-night 911 call placed by the victim who had been drinking at Sissy K’s. Upon leaving the establishment under the influence, the victim reported being assaulted by a homeless male. Victim was only able to provide a vague description of the suspect and was transported to Mass General Hospital for treatment.

Election Day Preparedness

When asked by WDC member John Larivee about Election Day concerns, Captain Robert Ciccolo responded that officers will be at the polls as per usual and briefly touched on the recent decision by the BPD to effectively cancel all days off for officers around the election.

This decision, according to Captain Ciccolo, means that around 1/3 additional officers will be on duty.