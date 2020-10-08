Weekly Top Reads: Columbus Statue, Wu Campaigns for Mayor, Puopolo Field Turf, Real Estate, Chiofaro’s Pinnacle, and The Pet’s Vet

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured government, construction, real estate, businesses, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

Mayor Walsh announced that the fragile condition of the Columbus statue after its recent beheading by vandals means that it will not be returning to its pedestal in Christopher Columbus Park. Instead, the Boston Arts Commission will begin a process to design and construct a new statue recognizing Italian immigrants to be placed on the pedestal. Read more.

As part of her recently announced campaign for Mayor, Michelle Wu held a campaign event on Sunday afternoon at the Prado (Paul Revere Mall) in Boston’s North End. Read more.

The renovation project at Langone and Puopolo Parks has been full-steam ahead since construction projects were allowed to resume in May with new COVID-19 restrictions in place. The turf is now being putting down on the Puopolo Field, which will be a multi-use field able to host baseball, softball, and soccer. Read more here.

Each month CL Waterfront Properties compiles a list of real estate closings in the North End / Waterfront area. Check out the sales in September, which included 21 home ranging from one-bedroom to three-bedrooms. Read more here.

Representatives from The Chiofaro Company and the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) recently hosted a virtual open house to discuss The Pinnacle at Central Wharf project. They spoke about the design, open space, and climate resiliency. Read more here.

The Pet’s Vet, a veterinary clinic offering general medicine and tailored care, has opened at 225 Friend Street in the Bulfinch Triangle. The clinic offers services in identifying and treating illnesses, behavioral medicine, and senior care. Read more here.