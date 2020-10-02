Weekly Top Reads: Boston Floating Hospital, COVID Updates, Pagliuca’s Receives Good Neighbor Award, Dr. Fauci, October Water & Sewer Work, Taste of the North End

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured local history, COVID-19, Italian Heritage Month, construction, businesses, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

"The Floating Hospital was founded in 1894 when Boston was at the peak of the immigration deluge," starts Nicholas Dello Russo's latest column about Boston's Floating Hospital, which recently appeared in local news because Tufts Medical Center is changing the hospital's name.

Last week's COVID-19 update included information about an outbreak at Brigham & Women's Hospital, and follow up on charges brought against the Superintendent and former Medical Director at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home for the early outbreak of cases that led to 76 deaths.

This month's award Good Neighbor Award recipient is Pagliuca's Restaurant on Parmenter Street in Boston's North End. The award is voted by NEWRA's Executive Committee and presented to local businesses, organizations, and property owners that contribute to making our neighborhood beautiful and keeping the areas around their property clean.

The October Italian-American Heritage Committee is pleased to share Dr. Anthony Fauci's videotaped remarks thanking Governor Baker for honoring him in this year's Proclamation of October as Italian Heritage Month.

In September, sewer pipes were replaced on Margaret St. and Battery St., and sewer lines were lined on Commercial Wharf N., and Cleveland Pl. In October, residents can expect to see work continue on Battery St., Cleveland Pl., and Commercial Wharf N., as well as new work on Fulton St.

Taste of the North End was back this year in a brand-new virtual format! North End chefs Damien DiPaola, Rob Morotto, and Jose Duarte showed off some of their iconic dishes in a live broadcast. The event raised money to support the community, including local restaurants with new, COVID-related expenses.