Community Featured

Weekly Top Reads: Boston Floating Hospital, COVID Updates, Pagliuca’s Receives Good Neighbor Award, Dr. Fauci, October Water & Sewer Work, Taste of the North End

Posted on Author Amanda StollComment(0)

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured local history, COVID-19, Italian Heritage Month, construction, businesses, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

Life On The Corner: The Boston Floating Hospital

“The Floating Hospital was founded in 1894 when Boston was at the peak of the immigration deluge,” starts Nicholas Dello Russo’s latest column about Boston’s Floating Hospital, which recently appeared in local news because Tufts Medical Center is changing the hospital’s name. Read more here.

Two Charged In Connection To Holyoke Soldiers’ Home COVID-19 Outbreak; Brigham & Women’s Sees Cluster Among Staff And Patients [COVID-19 Weekly Update]

Last week’s COVID-19 update included information about an outbreak at Brigham & Women’s Hospital, and follow up on charges brought against the Superintendent and former Medical Director at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home for the early outbreak of cases that led to 76 deaths. Read more here.

Pagliuca’s Restaurant Receives Good Neighbor Award

This month’s award Good Neighbor Award recipient is Pagliuca’s Restaurant on Parmenter Street in Boston’s North End. The award is voted by NEWRA’s Executive Committee and presented to local businesses, organizations, and property owners that contribute to making our neighborhood beautiful and keeping the areas around their property clean. Read more here.

Dr. Fauci Provides Remarks For Italian Heritage Month

The October Italian-American Heritage Committee is pleased to share Dr. Anthony Fauci’s videotaped remarks thanking Governor Baker for honoring him in this year’s Proclamation of October as Italian Heritage Month. Read more and watch the video here.

North End Water & Sewer Works Oct. 2020 Update: New Hydrants For Fulton St.; Work Continues On Battery St., Cleveland Pl., & Commercial Wharf N.

In September, sewer pipes were replaced on Margaret St. and Battery St., and sewer lines were lined on Commercial Wharf N., and Cleveland Pl. In October, residents can expect to see work continue on Battery St., Cleveland Pl., and Commercial Wharf N., as well as new work on Fulton St. Read more here.

Editor’s Choice

Taste Of The North End Raises Money To Help Support Restaurants

Taste of the North End was back this year in a brand-new virtual format! North End chefs Damien DiPaola, Rob Morotto, and Jose Duarte showed off some of their iconic dishes in a live broadcast. The event raised money to support the community, including local restaurants with new, COVID-related expenses. Read more here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Community

Weekly Top Reads: Forcella Opens, Greenway Conservancy Board, North End Christmas Story, Wharf District Council Updates, Councilor Edwards’ Report, and Successful Hat & Glove Drive

Posted on Author Amanda Stoll

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured local business, Wharf District updates, City Council projects, neighborhood fundraising and more! Read on below to see the most popular reads from the past week. Grand Opening: Forcella Comes to North Square Just in time for the Christmas holiday, Forcella opened at 33 North Square. The 34-seat restaurant is Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Community Featured

Weekly Top Reads: Open Businesses Directory, Tenement Life Part 2, Street Photos During COVID-19, Emergency Rental Relief, & Speak for the Trees

Posted on Author Amanda Stoll

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com, despite another week of social distancing due to COVID-19, featured a little bit of everything—businesses, history, housing, photos, nature, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week. We’re Open! North End / Waterfront Business Listing The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) has started Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Community

New Year’s Weekender: No Fireworks, Israel’s “North End” Flag, Fire on Hull St., New Parking Zones

Posted on Author Conor Finley

Recap the top 5 posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com leading up to New Year’s 2017! Why No First Night Midnight Fireworks over Boston Harbor? Not New York Enough What? No First Night fireworks over Boston Harbor this year? Many others have been thinking the same thing, and it is not being taken lightly. After tons of speculation, the company Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply