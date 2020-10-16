Daily Briefs

Weekend Brief: Walsh Warns Against House Parties During COVID Uptick, NEMPAC Open Mic Night, BPL Virtual Film Club

Posted on Author Katie BabbComment(0)

Today is Friday, October 16 and mayor Marty Walsh warns against house parties during the current COVID-19 uptick saying, “We are gonna be cracking down”, read more on CBS Boston.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night – Halloween Theme! North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on Fridays featuring musicians of all levels locally and across the world. Watch in the audience or sign up to perform by emailing  ameek@nempacboston.org by 5 p.m.on Wednesday, October 14th. Costumes and spooky repertoire encouraged! The week’s event is generously Sponsored by North End Against Drugs and Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America.

Sunset over the Harbor:

View this post on Instagram

☀️☀️☀️

A post shared by Melissa DeBoer (@melissawhitney11) on

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Saturday, October 17

BPL Virtual Film Club: Nosferatu (1922). An unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, NOSFERATU is the quintessential silent vampire film, crafted by legendary German director F. W. Murnau. Rather than depicting Dracula as a shape-shifting monster or debonair gentleman, Murnau’s Graf Orlok (as portrayed by Max Schreck) is a nightmarish, spidery creature of bulbous head and taloned claws—perhaps the most genuinely disturbing incarnation of vampirism yet envisioned. Watch the film on Kanopy: boston.kanopy.com/video/nosferatu-0 , then join our discussion on Zoom. A Zoom invite will be emailed to you once you register. If you don’t yet have a library card, you can get an ecard here: www.bpl.org/ecard/. To register, email cabbott@bpl.org.

From the Community:

North End Rehab Pizza Party For Seniors Oct. 20

The North End Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is hosting a grab-and-go pizza fest for North End seniors on Tuesday, October 20 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., continue reading.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Event Notices

North Bennet Street School Holds Open House November 14 & 15 in its New North End Facility

Posted on Author Michael Ward

Aspiring furniture makers, bookbinders, carpenters, jewelry makers – or those merely curious about the process of making beautiful things by hand – are invited to a special behind-the-scenes look at one of America’s oldest schools of craftsmanship during a two-day open house at North Bennet Street School’s new facility at 150 North Street. The open Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Announcements Event Notices

Inaugural Witch City Horror Film Festival in Salem Now Accepting Submissions

Posted on Author Dominic Amenta

The Witch City Horror Film Festival (WCHFF) debuts at Cinema Salem in Salem, MA on Saturday, October 27, 2018, to celebrate local and regional independent horror film and filmmakers, the modern innovation of the horror genre and soon-to-be cult classics. Submissions for horror feature films, documentaries and shorts will be considered from now through Friday, Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
People

Freeway’s Birthday Wish to Pam Donnaruma

Posted on Author Matt Conti

“Happy Birthday” to Pam Donnaruma, Publisher and Editor of the Post-Gazette.  I wish my friend, who is also my boss, the best birthday ever and many, many more.  Love, Freeway  (the Post-Gazette columnist)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply