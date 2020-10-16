Weekend Brief: Walsh Warns Against House Parties During COVID Uptick, NEMPAC Open Mic Night, BPL Virtual Film Club

Today is Friday, October 16 and mayor Marty Walsh warns against house parties during the current COVID-19 uptick saying, “We are gonna be cracking down”, read more on CBS Boston.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night – Halloween Theme! North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on Fridays featuring musicians of all levels locally and across the world. Watch in the audience or sign up to perform by emailing ameek@nempacboston.org by 5 p.m.on Wednesday, October 14th. Costumes and spooky repertoire encouraged! The week’s event is generously Sponsored by North End Against Drugs and Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America.

Saturday, October 17

BPL Virtual Film Club: Nosferatu (1922). An unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, NOSFERATU is the quintessential silent vampire film, crafted by legendary German director F. W. Murnau. Rather than depicting Dracula as a shape-shifting monster or debonair gentleman, Murnau’s Graf Orlok (as portrayed by Max Schreck) is a nightmarish, spidery creature of bulbous head and taloned claws—perhaps the most genuinely disturbing incarnation of vampirism yet envisioned. Watch the film on Kanopy: boston.kanopy.com/video/nosferatu-0 , then join our discussion on Zoom. A Zoom invite will be emailed to you once you register. If you don’t yet have a library card, you can get an ecard here: www.bpl.org/ecard/. To register, email cabbott@bpl.org.

The North End Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is hosting a grab-and-go pizza fest for North End seniors on Tuesday, October 20 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., continue reading.

