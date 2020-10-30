Daily Briefs

Weekend Brief: Halloween Weekend Happenings, 2021 Boston Marathon Postponed, NEMPAC Nuestras Raices Concert Replay

Today is Friday, October 30 and while Halloween weekend is looking very different this year from years past, Boston.com has pulled together 10 things to do this weekend to enjoy a safe and festive Halloweekend, read more on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for this weekend…

Notable News:

Next year’s Boston Marathon will be postponed, BAA announces, with eye toward Fall 2021 date

The Boston Athletic Association announced earlier this week that the 2021 Boston Marathon will be postponed. The organization is aiming to reschedule the race for later in the year, potentially in the fall, and will hopefully be able to announce a new date by the end of 2020, read more on the Boston Globe.


Fall in the North End:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Sunday, November 1

4:00PM Virtual NEMPAC “Nuestras Raices” Concert Replay. -In honorof World Opera Day (Oct. 25th) and “Día de los Muertos” (Day of the Dead, Nov.1st-2nd). The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) invites youto celebrate our love of music with a special offer to see the ten beautifulperformances that were a part of our recent NEMPAC “Nuestras Raíces” virtualconcert honoring LatinX Heritage Month, available ONLY for 6 hours on Sunday, November 1st, between 4 p.m.and 10 p.m., see additional details here.

From the Community:

Ristorante Villa Francesca Fall Festival Special For North End Residents

Sunday through Thursday in November, North End residents are invited to enjoy a three-course lunch or dinner from Ristorante Villa Francesca for just $30 per person, continue reading.

