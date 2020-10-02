Weekend Brief: Coffee Hour with Council Edwards, Nuestras Raíces, Salt Bae Reopens

Today is Friday, October 2 and social media sensation Salt Bae’s restaurant has reopened in the Back Bay following it’s shutdown earlier this week for COVID violations after another viral video surfaced on social media, read more on Boston.com.

Our St. Leonard’s Parish family held an appreciation meeting on September 24th to celebrate and thank all the volunteers who have worked relentlessly to help the community grow over the past years, continue reading.

Saturday, October 3

10:00AM Councilor Edwards’ North End Coffee Hour Oct. 3. Join District 1 City Councilor Lydia Edwards on Saturday, October 3rd from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for her North End Coffee Hour at Caffe Paradiso, 255 Hanover Street. Stop by to say hello and share your questions, comments, and concerns. Coffee hours aim to increase engagement between City Hall and community members in order to address concerns and improve the quality of life for residents, see additional details here.

Sunday, October 3

6:O0PAM Nuestras Raíces: A LatinX Heritage Month Fundraising Virtual Concert for NEMPAC. The North End Music & Performing Arts Center invites you and your family to join us on Sunday, October 4th. at 6 p.m., for a fundraising virtual concert that features LatinX members of the NEMPAC Faculty performing music from Latin America and celebrating these heritages in song, see additional details here.

