Weekend Brief: Boston Public Schools Shift to All Remote Learning, Cobblestone Cafe Closes, Last Day to Register to Vote

Today is Friday, October 23 and Cobblestone Cafe on Hanover Street has closed according to a Facebook post from the cafe. According to the post, the Cafe has been closed since late September.

https://www.facebook.com/CobblestoneNE/photos/a.252604834896208/1787444278078915/?type=3&theater

Here’s what else you need to know for this weekend…

Notable News:

Officials announced yesterday that Boston Public School students will not return to the classroom until there are two full weeks of falling infection rates. The announcement comes after the city’s positive test rate has risen to 5.7% from last week’s rate of 4.5%, read more on NBC Boston.

Foggy Harbor Walk:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Saturday, October 24

Last Day to Register to Vote. Any individual at least 18 years of age and a U.S. citizen is eligible to vote. Register to vote in person (make an appointment), by mail, online, or through the Registry of Motor Vehicles, see additional details here.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below.