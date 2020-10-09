Daily Briefs

Weekend Brief: Boston Public Schools Delay Return of In Person Learning, Revere in Perspective, Climate Change & Community Planning

Today is Friday, October 9 and heading into Columbus Day weekend, Italian American group is ‘surprised’ over plans for the Christopher Columbus statue, read more on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

3:30PM Revere in Perspective: Artistry, Labor, and Luxury – Roundtable Discussion. The North End’s Paul Revere Memorial Association team members Nina Zannieri, Executive Director, and Robert Shimp, Research and Adult Programs Director, will join in a panel discussion on Revere in the 21st century, part of the “Revere in Perspective: Artistry, Labor, and Luxury” three half-day symposium. See the full schedule and register to attend here.

Notable News:

Boston schools delay phased-in reopening as citywide coronavirus rate rises

As the coronavirus rate continues to rise across the city, Boston schools have made the call to delay the return of in-person learning for the districts youngest students by one week, read more on Boston.com.

True Italian District:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Saturday, October 10

9:00AM B.A.R.K in the Park. Learn about which park sites are pet friendly, and to have your furry friend be sworn in as an official BARK Ranger! See additional details here.

11:00AM HarborFit Rockout Workout with POUND. Meet at Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park for a rockout workout with POUND! Channel your inner rockstar with this full-body cardio jam session inspired by the infectious, sweat-dripping fun of playing the drums, see additional details here.

12:00PM First Impression: Typewriter Poetry on Demand. Five award-winning Boston poets team up on the typewriter assembly line to create spontaneous, original poetry for passersby. Providing game constraints for three words of inspiration, the poets receive chosen words from participants and co-write a customized poem on the spot, passing a page of poetry down a three-station typewriter pipeline, adding lines of verse along the way. The final poet delivers the first-ever public reading of the poem, honoring its commissioner, and stamps it with an official “First Impression” seal of approval. The commissioner of the work gets to take home the one-and-only copy of the poem, hot off the press, see additional details here.

From the Community:

Survey: Climate Change And Community Planning

Boston residents: Share your opinion about climate change and community planning, continue reading.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

