Wednesday’s Brief: Last Day to Request Mail in Ballot, North End COVID testing to Remain Throughout Winter

Today is Wednesday, October 28th and the North End/Waterfront (NEW) Health will continue to offer COVID-19 testing in the North End and Charlestown during the fall and winter months, continue reading.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

Last Day to Request a Vote-By-Mail Ballot. All Massachusetts registered voters have received a vote-by-mail application in their mail boxes for the State Primary and the State Election. The application is in a postcard format. To receive a ballot, voters must first complete, sign and return the prepaid postcard application to the Election Department by Wednesday, October 28, 2020, see additional details here.

Thursday, October 29

12:00PM Climate Ready Boston Report Release. Climate Ready Boston’s project team will release their long awaited climate resilience reports focusing on the North End, Downtown and Dorchester at a presentation scheduled for Thursday, October 29th at 12:00PM. Following the presentation, a brief panel discussion will precede a community Q&A session. For additional details and registration information, please click here.

7:00PM BPL Virtual Film (Kanopy) Club: Carnival of Souls (1962). In this surrealist cult-classic, Mary Henry (Candace Hilligoss) mysteriously survives a car wreck. In an effort to put this traumatizing incident behind her, Mary moves to Utah where she takes on a job as a church organist. Register at cabbott@bpl.org. Watch the film on Kanopy: https://boston.kanopy.com/video/carnival-souls-1 , then join our discussion on Zoom. A Zoom invite will be emailed to you once you register. If you don’t yet have a library card, you can get an ecard here: https://www.bpl.org/ecard/.

7:00PM Lighting the Way: Exploring Lantern Stories in Boston’s Chinatown. Lighting the Way: Exploring ‘Lantern Stories’ in Boston’s Chinatown, features a conversation between Artist Yu-Wen Wu and Greenway Conservancy Director and Curator of Public Art, Lucas Cowan. Lantern Stories consists of 30 lanterns suspended over the central plaza of Chin Park that portray Chinatown’s history of immigration, culture, and resiliency. Focusing on each individual lantern created for this exhibit, the artist will guide us through her vision and creative process. Join us to learn more about the narratives, themes, and design of Lantern Stories through documentation, video, and conversation, see additional details here.

